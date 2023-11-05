Police files charges against person of interest in Oconee Nuclear Station security breach

(MENAFN) A day following a concerning incident at the Oconee Nuclear Station in South Carolina, a person of interest has been charged in connection with the case, as reported by authorities. The incident unfolded on Thursday night, with a man driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry reportedly breaching security fences surrounding the nuclear power facility, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Although the individual in question made two attempts to approach the restricted area, he did not manage to breach the plant's security.



The situation took an even more alarming turn when the driver of the Camry apparently tried to collide with a security truck that had a guard inside, as he was leaving the plant premises. Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw has identified the person of interest as Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt, a 66-year-old resident of Lockesburg, Arkansas, who was already wanted on charges related to drugs and weapons in Arkansas.



On Friday evening, Whisenhunt was officially charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, and unlawful entry into an enclosed place. These charges stem from the incident where he allegedly accelerated his vehicle towards a security officer at the nuclear plant, causing damage to the gates and fencing located outside the secure area of the facility. Additionally, the charges include allegations of unauthorized trespassing on the Nuclear Station's property.



In a separate incident, Whisenhunt faced an additional charge of hit and run. This charge arose from a motor vehicle accident that reportedly involved Whisenhunt, where he failed to remain at the scene of the collision. The accident took place on Thursday on Rochester Highway.



Whisenhunt was apprehended at an abandoned residence in neighboring Pickens County, South Carolina, according to the Sheriff's office, putting an end to a troubling sequence of events that had raised concerns about the security and safety of the Oconee Nuclear Station.

