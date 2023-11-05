Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute Pioneers Classroom

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Nov 5, 2023

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute, founded by Iqbal Shaikh along with parent company called Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Agency , is making waves by providing comprehensive classroom-based digital marketing training. With a commitment to offering practical and market-standard teachings, Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is setting new industry standards and empowering individuals to excel in the dynamic world of digital marketing.

Elevating Digital Marketing Education

Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is located in the heart of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, a city known for its vibrant business culture and innovative spirit. What sets this institute apart is its unwavering focus on delivering high-quality education in a classroom environment.

The digital marketing landscape is highly competitive, and staying ahead of the curve is crucial for success. Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute understands this and has designed its courses to meet the demands of the industry. With a comprehensive curriculum covering over 40 modules and specialized AI training, students gain the practical skills and knowledge necessary to excel in digital marketing.

Industry Expertise and Practical Application

One of the key highlights of Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is the focus on practical application. The curriculum is carefully crafted to provide students with hands-on experience in various digital marketing techniques. This approach allows students to not only understand the theory but also gain real-world skills that are immediately applicable in their careers.

Iqbal Shaikh, the founder of Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute, shared his vision for the institute, saying, "Our aim is to bridge the gap between traditional education and the rapidly changing digital landscape. We want to equip our students with practical skills and industry-standard knowledge to make them job-ready from day one."

Comprehensive Curriculum

The curriculum at Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute covers a wide range of digital marketing topics. Some of the key modules include:



Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC)

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

Content Marketing

Web Analytics

E-commerce Marketing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing

These modules provide students with a holistic understanding of digital marketing, giving them a competitive edge in the job market.

Affordable Education

Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute believes that quality education should be accessible to everyone. That's why they offer their comprehensive digital marketing course for just ₹14,999. This competitive pricing makes top-tier digital marketing education accessible to a wider audience.

Kashyap Rathod, a student at Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute, shared his experience, saying, "The practical approach of the institute and the affordable pricing were the key factors that drew me in. I've gained skills that are directly applicable to my job, and I couldn't be happier."

Future-Ready Education

The digital marketing industry is continuously evolving, and Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is committed to staying at the forefront of these changes. With a forward-thinking approach and a dedication to excellence, the institute prepares its students for the future.

Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute's approach aligns perfectly with the dynamic nature of digital marketing. The institute is proud of its track record in producing job-ready professionals who go on to excel in the industry.

If you're looking to jumpstart your career in digital marketing or enhance your existing skills, Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is the place to be. With a comprehensive curriculum, expert faculty, practical application, and affordable pricing, this institute is your gateway to a successful digital marketing career.

To learn more and enroll in their digital marketing course, visit Click Here To Visit

Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute

Address: 116, Platinum Mall, Jawahar Rd, near BMC Building, Saibaba Nagar, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400077

Phone: +91 9967754362 / +91 9867904462

Email:

Website:

Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute is a leading provider of digital marketing education in Mumbai, India. Founded by Iqbal Shaikh, the institute is committed to delivering practical and market-standard digital marketing training in a classroom environment. With a comprehensive curriculum, hands-on experience, and affordable pricing, Sigma IQ Digital Marketing Institute prepares students for successful careers in digital marketing.