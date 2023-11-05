Kesari Golden Sugar Strikes A Sweet Chord With Catchy Jingle, #Khaomeethanofikar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 04, 2023 - Tatva Health and Wellness, one of the leading food company's brands Kesari Golden Sugar (KGS) is hitting all the right notes with its latest jingle, harmonizing the joy of sweetness with a healthier you. Picture this: a catchy tune, vibrant visuals, and a message that resonates - Kesari Golden Sugar, the ultimate solution for your sweet cravings while prioritizing your health.



In the world of sugar and spice, Kesari Golden Sugar adds the perfect melody, delivering a symphony of taste and wellness in one. The jingle encapsulates the essence of KGS - a natural, golden sugar that keeps you humming through your day, without the sugar blues.



Mr Jain, Managing Director, Tatva shared his excitement, "We believe in transforming the way you enjoy sweetness. With Kesari Golden Sugar, you get to relish the sweetness you love, while taking care of your well-being. Our jingle encapsulates this message, making your sweet journey a delightful melody."



This catchy jingle embodies the soul of Kesari Golden Sugar, conveying the message loud and clear: You can have your sweet moments, sing along, and still prioritize your health.



Kesari Golden Sugar focuses on providing its customers with natural and healthy sugar with a low glycemic index (GI). Unlike regular sugar, Kesari Golden Sugar is made using Nucane technology that preserves the essential nutrients of sugarcane. This unique Kesari Golden Sugar has a beautiful golden hue, a rich flavor, and a low GI index, making it an ideal choice for those who want to keep their blood sugar levels in check. Since there are no chemicals used, this is a perfect sugar for the whole family.



Kesari Golden Sugar is unrefined, unbleached, and contains no additives or preservatives. It is a healthier alternative to regular sugar and can be used in the same way in all your favorite recipes, including coffee, tea, baking, and cooking. Moreover, it is an excellent source of energy and is loaded with antioxidants and minerals that can boost your immune system.



The products were recently launched in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. The brand further plans to expand its presence in other states soon.





About Tatva Health and Wellness



Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.,(A part of Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd) is a Chennai-based food company with offices across India and committed to enriching lives with products that are natural and innovative. Tatva's philosophy has always been about serving the community and building a business for the greater good that contributes to improving the wellness of consumers the world over. One that helps "Simplify Healthy Living".





