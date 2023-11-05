Downtown San Francisco McDonald's shuts down its doors

(MENAFN) A McDonald's restaurant located in downtown San Francisco recently closed its doors, with the management citing the city's difficulties, including high office vacancies and a lack of tourism, as key factors contributing to their decision. Scott Rodrick, representing Rodrick Management Group, highlighted that the downtown location faced challenges due to the economic environment, regardless of the price point. He emphasized that factors such as office building vacancies, the condition of downtown sidewalks, and the slow return of tourists and convention-goers all played a role in the closure.



Rodrick explained that operating a franchised restaurant in San Francisco remained economically challenging, particularly in the downtown area, which was affected by high office vacancy rates and a lack of recovery in visitor trends since the pandemic's onset. He pointed out that the Front Street McDonald's, lacking the benefits of parking and a drive-through, had its challenges amplified. The decision to shut down the 30-year-old location was not attributed to cost-related issues but was primarily driven by the "level of vibrancy" in the area. In contrast, Rodrick noted that his other McDonald's locations in the city had rebounded as surrounding areas started to regain some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy.



For Rodrick, closing the downtown McDonald's was a difficult decision, characterized as a "gut punch." The San Francisco Business Times reported that several downtown buildings had changed ownership at significant discounts, labeling the situation a "full-on buyer's market." These developments underscore the ongoing challenges faced by businesses in the heart of San Francisco, as the city navigates a shifting economic landscape marked by changes in the office space sector and reduced tourist activity.

