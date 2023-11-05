Dominican President playfully teases Biden with beach invitation

(MENAFN) President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic playfully extended an invitation to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, this week, hinting at a relaxing beach getaway during the 2025 Summit of the Americas. During a White House photo opportunity, Abinader expressed anticipation for the summit, emphasizing its role in strengthening the bonds of security, prosperity, and democracy between the two nations. He then cheekily added, "And that summit will be in Punta Cana, so you'll have time to be on the beach."



Punta Cana, nestled along the Coconut Coast of the Dominican Republic, boasts an array of luxurious resorts along its picturesque 30-kilometer stretch of sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. Abinader's good-natured remark, however, inadvertently stirred controversy, as some in the American public interpreted it as a light-hearted dig at Biden's penchant for beach vacations.



A Republican estimate from May indicated that Biden had dedicated approximately 40 percent of his presidency to vacation time, often retreating to his residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. His most recent excursion took place in October, following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict, prompting rapper '50 Cent' to voice his concerns in a viral social media post. The rapper's message questioned the President's priorities, asking, "What's the plan, to get a tan and chill? Come on now."



The Summit of the Americas, initiated by US President Bill Clinton in 1994, aims to promote economic growth and shared democratic values throughout the Americas. The most recent summit was held in California in 2022, bringing together leaders from across the hemisphere to discuss crucial regional issues.



Abinader's light-hearted invitation and the ensuing reaction serve as a reminder of the public scrutiny that often accompanies political figures' leisure activities. The incident highlights the balance leaders must strike between personal downtime and the demands of their public roles, particularly in an era of heightened transparency and social media scrutiny.



MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107373839