'It's Heartbreaking': Ons Jabeur In Tears Over Plight Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Tunisian tennis star has said she is donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after her first win at a tournament in Cancun.

In an emotional interview after beating Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur fought back tears as she spoke about the continuing conflict.



“I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy,” the three-time Grand Slam finalist said.“So I feel like ... I am sorry,” she said, as she took a moment to regain composure.

“It's very tough seeing children and babies dying every day. It's heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can't be happy with this win,” added Jabeur, a former number two who is lovingly known at home as the Minister of Happiness.

“It is not a political message, it is humanity,” she said.“I want peace in this world. That's it.”