First Jordanian Evacuees From Gaza Arrive Home

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first evacuation flight carrying 53 Jordanians landed at the Marka Military Airport on Thursday, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



Following His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, the governmengt on Thursday dispatched a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft to Egyptian El Arish airport to transport 53 Jordanian citizens who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday via the Rafah border crossing, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said that the plane which brought back the evacuated Jordanians were also loaded with relief assistance for the people of Gaza.

A total of 196 Jordanians were received on Wednesday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, Qudah said.

The evacuation of Jordanians from the Gaza Strip will continue to be carried out whenever necessary, using various means, he said.

The spokesperson also called on Jordanians in Gaza to contact the operations centre at the ministry to request assistance 24/7 at

00962799562903 , 0096279956247 and

00962799562193 or via email at [email protected].



