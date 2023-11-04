Russian Army Shells Zalizne In Donetsk Region, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the town of Zalizne in Donetsk region, killing a local resident.

This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the spokeswoman of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, Anastasia Medvedeva, Ukrinform reports.

"The deceased was near a two-story residential building at the time of the shelling," Medvedeva clarified.

According to her, the man was 43 years old.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The town of Zalizne belongs to Toretsk urban community of Bakhmut district and is located 25 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut. Before the full-scale invasion, the town was home to more than 6,000 residents. More than 13,000 people remain in Toretsk community. All children were evacuated from Zalizne.

Photo: PGO