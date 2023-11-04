Zelensky's Office Chief Holds Phone Call With South African President's Security Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, spoke over the phone with National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Sidney Mufamadi.

Yermak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi," Yermak wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The head of the President's Office thanked the Republic of South Africa and Mufamadi personally for attending all meetings at the level of national security advisers on settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war – in Malta, Jeddah, and Copenhagen.

"The results of the third meeting held in Malta regarding the restoration of sustainable and just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula were discussed," the official wrote on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the meeting in Malta was successful and constructive, and yielded concrete results.

"All this became possible including thanks to the constant support of such an influential country as the Republic of South Africa. In particular, in continuation of the agreements reached on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York during the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," he emphasized.

The head of the President's Office noted that as a result of the meeting, the two politicians agreed to continue constructive dialogue and agreed on a preliminary schedule of interstate contacts in the short term.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 28-29, the third peace summit regarding Ukraine was held in Malta at the level of foreign policy and national security advisors.