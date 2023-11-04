Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy Two Enemy Shahed Uavs In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 4, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted two Shahed-136/131 combat drones in the sky over Sumy region.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Last night, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from Kursk region. Both enemy drones were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report says. Read also:
War update
: Ukraine reports 66 combat clashes in past day
As Ukrinform earlier reported, on November 3, a Russian combat drone was destroyed in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.
