Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy Two Enemy Shahed Uavs In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 4, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted two Shahed-136/131 combat drones in the sky over Sumy region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from Kursk region. Both enemy drones were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

