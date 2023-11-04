Saimon Group Appoints Kuntal Aulad As COO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Saimon Group, one of the country's leading travel management companies, appointed Kuntal Aulad as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective from October 22, 2023.

Kuntal Aulad is a seasoned professional with around two decades of experience in the aviation industry in various capacities. During his career, he has worked with notable airlines including Gulf Air, Bangkok Airways and Bahrain Air, as their Global Sales Agent in Bangladesh. Aulad also worked at Amadeus Bangladesh, the reputed travel technology provider.

On his appointment, Afsia Jannat Saleh, Managing Director, Saimon Group, said,“We are thrilled to welcome Kuntal Aulad as our COO. We believe, his impressive background along with a huge experience will guide our company's operations to new heights, as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the market.”

