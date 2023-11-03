Jordan To Host Meeting Between Arab Fms, Blinken Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 4 (NNN-PETRA) – The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, will meet with with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Amman today, to look into a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, will also attend the meeting, said the statement.

The top Arab diplomats will hold a coordination meeting before meeting with Blinken.

During their meeting with Blinken, the top Arab diplomats will reaffirm the Arab stance, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent and immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged strip.

The Arab foreign ministers will also discuss with Blinken how to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict and prevent it from spreading to the region.– NNN-PETRA

