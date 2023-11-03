Israeli Army Eliminates Several Senior Hamas Commanders In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Since the start
of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, 10 senior
commanders of Hamas armed groups have been killed, Israeli army
spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.
According to him, the neutralized commanders participated in
planning the October 7 attack on Israeli territory and carried out
these plans together with their units.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107369860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.