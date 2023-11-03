(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP Marks Flag Day with Nationwide Ceremony: A Unified Pledge to Leadership and Homeland







Dubai, November 3, 2023:

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) hosted an event to commemorate the UAE Flag Day at its Dubai headquarters and its representative offices. Attended by ministry senior officials and employees, The event provided an opportunity to reaffirm loyalty to our wise leadership and devotion to our homeland.

The ministry's officials emphasized that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is pressing ahead towards sustainable development, building on a legacy of remarkable achievements and global respect and admiration.



The event featured various activities in a spirited environment, where ministry officials and staff reiterated their pledge of allegiance to the UAE and its leadership, while highlighting their commitment to serving the UAE and maintaining the integrity and honor of the national flag, the symbol of the country's pride.