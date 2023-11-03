Nine Explosions Recorded In Sumy Region As Russians Attack Border Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of November 3, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Sumy region's border settlements.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russians launched two attacks on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements. Nine explosions were recorded – from mortar and artillery weapons. The enemy shelling affected such communities as Shalyhyne and Znob-Novhorodske,” the report states.

Russian invaders attacked the Shalyhyne community with mortars (seven explosions) and the Znob-Novhorodske community with artillery (two explosions).

A reminder that, on the night of November 3, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 38 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile. Ukrainian forces intercepted 24 enemy drones and one missile.