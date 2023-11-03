Educational Institution Partially Destroyed In Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residential buildings, cars and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of a drone attack on the night of November 3. At the sites of the strikes, law enforcement officers found the wreckage of Geran-2 drones.

"Hits by three drones were recorded in Osnovyanskyi district. Garages, residential buildings and cars were damaged. An educational institution was also partially destroyed. Eight people were injured: all of them had an acute stress response. There are two children among them: a 10-year-old boy and a 2.5-year-old girl. Everyone received help on the spot," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .

Private houses, garages and cars of citizens were damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a drone strike.

In addition, in the suburbs of Kharkiv, in the village of Korotych, two non-residential buildings caught fire as a result of an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, five UAVs were used for an attack.

Fragments of Geran-2 drones were found while inspecting the sites.

Also, according to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police Department in Kharkiv Region, the Russians shelled Kupyansk district yesterday.

"The Russians hit the populated settlements with aerial bombs, opened fired from Grad MLRS. Vovchansk district was struck with artillery and mortars," Tymoshko said.

As reported, on the night of November 3, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv city and its suburbs. Eight people, including two children, sought medical assistance. According to the State Emergency Service, five fires broke out.