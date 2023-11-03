National Defense University Hosts Training Course With Participation Of NATO Experts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Programme
(DEEP), the training on "Development of STANAG-6001 reading and
listening test" with the participation of specialists of the Bureau
for International Language Coordination (BILC) is being conducted
at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense
University of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.
Prior to the training, the rector of the Military Administration
Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences,
Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev met with the guests.
It was emphasized that the meetings and organized courses played
an important role in improving the military educational sphere of
the Azerbaijan Army.
The delegation provided information about activities to be
carried out during the training on teaching modern methodology,
methods, and means of military education.
It should be noted that at the training conducted with the
participation of the teaching staff of the Foreign Language Center
and experts on domestic and foreign education, listening, reading,
and writing tests are standardized, test samples compiled by test
commissions are analyzed, and listening tests are checked with the
participation of servicemen studying at the Foreign Language
Center.
The main objective of the training is to improve the knowledge
and skills of teachers and instructors involved in the Foreign
Language Center's activities on the development and evaluation of
test questions of STANAG-6001.
