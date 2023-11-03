China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Boost Regional Co-Op In ECO Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. The
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will contribute to closer
regional cooperation and economic development among the member
countries of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization), Trend reports.
Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek
Tekebaev, made the remark while speaking to reporters on the
sidelines of the 12th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in
Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He noted that the implementation of railway
corridor projects in the ECO region remains a top priority and a
strategic task for Kyrgyzstan.
According to him, given recent international events, the
importance of the ECO region has increased, especially concerning
international transit cargo transportation by road, which has
encountered certain difficulties.
Consequently, there is a growing need to enhance cooperation in
the field of transportation and transit and to improve connectivity
between ECO member countries.
He believes it is necessary to address issues related to
eliminating non-physical barriers to cargo transportation by road
within the ECO countries. The focus is on addressing issues like
visas, transit fees, permits, and equal treatment for international
cargo carriers across ECO member countries, especially at seaports.
These measures aim to facilitate smoother trade and transportation
within the region.
The member states of ECO include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. ECO focuses on enhancing regional
connectivity, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation to
promote economic growth and stability in the region.
According to Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom
Makhkamov, the construction of Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway
will begin in 2024.
