CNH Demonstrates Innovative Excellence In Winning Automotive Business Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland Agriculture , a brand of CNH Industrial , recently won the Automotive Business 2023 Award for the CR Intellisense Harvester . This achievement demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing innovative technology for its customers across the globe.

The ceremony took place at São Paulo Expo during Automotive Business Experience 2023. At the event, CNH engaged in discussions regarding mobility, the digital revolution, and the global agenda to address climate change.

Key speakers from the company included Gregory Riordan, Director of Digital Technologies and Innovation at CNH Industrial LATAM, who spoke about how the company is ahead in precision technology automation, clean energy, and expanding connectivity. Carlos Visconti, Open Innovation Manager at CNH, took the stage in discussing Open Innovation, a flagship of the company.

With precision technology like the CR Intellisense Harvester, CNH strengthens its innovation ecosystem and continues to succeed in helping bring farmers and builders to a more sustainable future. The company is proud to be recognized for its achievements in innovative technology.