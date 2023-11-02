Gas Bills Set To Rise 8% In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian gas bills are set to rise 8% on Friday, Nomisma Energia President Davide Tabarelli told ANSA Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

He said the October-dated price would rise to 1.02 euros per cubic metre on the protected market, meaning an added expense of 105 euros a year for a typical household.

Energy authority ARERA will publish the October rates for methane on Friday.