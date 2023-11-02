               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gas Bills Set To Rise 8% In Italy


11/2/2023 7:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian gas bills are set to rise 8% on Friday, Nomisma Energia President Davide Tabarelli told ANSA Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

He said the October-dated price would rise to 1.02 euros per cubic metre on the protected market, meaning an added expense of 105 euros a year for a typical household.

Energy authority ARERA will publish the October rates for methane on Friday.

MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107363621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search