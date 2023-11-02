Baku To Gather Renowned Poets & Writes At Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Baku Expo Centre will host the 9th Baku International Book Fair
on November 11-15.
Organized by the Culture Ministry, the book fair marks the
centennial anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The 9th Baku International Book Fair will gather more than 30
foreign organizations from 11 countries, 109 local publishing
houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centres.
The event will bring together Azerbaijani poets and writers,
young authors, as well as foreign guests.
The Baku Book Fair provides a great opportunity for literature
figures to demonstrate and sell their printed products, to
negotiate and sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign
publishers and authors, including national publishing and printing
companies.
The book fair program also includes more than 220 events like
master classes for children and adults, book presentations,
autograph sessions, poetry hours, conferences, etc.
Renowned Turkish writers, historians, scientists and actors will
participate in the fair as well.
Special free transport for visitors will run from the Elmler
Akademiyasi, 28 May and Koroghlu Metro Stations to the Baku Expo
Centre. Entrance to the exhibition is free.
Recall that the 8th Baku International Book Fair gathered over
60 foreign organizations from more than 10 countries and 118 local
publishing houses and enterprises.
World-famous writers, historians, scientists, and Turkish actors
took part in the event. Among the special guests were Ilbar
Ortaylı, Fatih Erdogan, Khasiyet Rustam, and many others.
