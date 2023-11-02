Kuleba Thanks Baerbock For Germany's Leadership In Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense Potential

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Thursday thanked her for convening a ministerial conference in Berlin and for Germany's leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Kuleba announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"I met with my German counterpart and friend Annalena Baerbock to thank her for convening the ministerial conference 'A large, stronger Union.' I expressed my gratitude to Germany for taking the lead in strengthening Ukraine's air and missile defense capabilities, particularly in light of Russia's plans to step up attacks on our civilian infrastructure in the winter," he wrote.

According to Kuleba, they also discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East.

The ministerial conference "A larger, stronger Union – making the European Union fit for enlargement and future members fit for accession" was held in Berlin on November 2 at Baerbock's initiative. The foreign ministers of the EU member states, candidate countries, including Ukraine, and Georgia as a potential candidate were invited to attend.