Doodle Labs Announces The Launch Of Its Reseller Program

Doodle Labs' Helix Mesh Rider Radio makes use of multi-band and interference-avoidance technology to help drones combat jamming attempts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Doodle Labs, a leading innovator in industrial-grade wireless networking solutions, is thrilled to unveil its newest initiative, the Doodle Labs Reseller Program .Doodle Labs produces mesh networking products for robotic systems and teams of connected workers, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense outfits, private wireless systems other applications. With a focus on innovation and quality, Doodle Labs delivers a range of wireless radios, routers, and systems designed for mission-critical applications across various industries.The Doodle Labs Reseller Program is designed to empower partners worldwide to deliver this cutting-edge wireless technology to their customers and to make Doodle Labs products even more accessible to leading robotics manufacturers and advanced connected teams.Doodle Labs Reseller Program LaunchDoodle Labs' Reseller Program is open to a variety of businesses, including value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors and solution providers across industries such as industrial automation, defense, agriculture, public safety and more."We are excited to launch the Doodle Labs Reseller Program, and we believe it will bring significant value to our partners and their customers," said Ashish Parikh, Head of Sales and Operations at Doodle Labs. "This program reflects our commitment to fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our reseller network, enabling them to deliver our cutting-edge wireless solutions to their customers."Key Benefits to Doodle Labs ResellersThe program offers resellers an opportunity to collaborate closely with Doodle Labs and access a wide range of benefits and support, including:1. Premium Products: Resellers will gain access to Doodle Labs' exceptional portfolio of wireless communication solutions, including industrial-grade radios, routers, and systems.2. Sales Support: Doodle Labs will provide comprehensive sales training, marketing materials, and technical support to ensure resellers are well-equipped to meet their customers' needs.3. Competitive Pricing: Resellers will enjoy competitive pricing, enabling them to maximize their profit margins while offering value to their customers.4. Lead Generation: Doodle Labs will collaborate with resellers to generate leads and drive growth, enhancing their sales potential.5. Product Training: Resellers will have access to in-depth product training to better understand and demonstrate Doodle Labs' innovative solutions.6. Exclusive Access: Exclusive access to Doodle Labs' expertise, resources, and support teams to ensure resellers are well-prepared for success.To learn more about the Doodle Labs Reseller Program, including how to become a partner, please visit and fill out the inquiry form.About Doodle Labs:Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company's Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program's datalink of choice.Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit

