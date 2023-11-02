Amir Says He Discussed With King Of Jordan Joint Diplomatic Efforts To Push For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

HH the Amir said in a post on X that he discussed with his brother King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein developments in Gaza, joint diplomatic efforts to push for an immediate ceasefire and protect civilians, and open safe corridors to provide all the needed humanitarian aid.