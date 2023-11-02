Winds from Storm Ciaran cause chaos in Northern France, claiming life

(MENAFN) Northern France faced the wrath of Storm Ciaran, enduring record-breaking winds approaching nearly 200 kilometers per hour. Tragically, the storm claimed a life, as a lorry driver fell victim to a fallen tree in the Aisne department. Meanwhile, southern England and other parts of Western Europe braced for impending chaos, with warnings of severe flooding, power outages, and extensive travel disruptions.



The storm's ferocity left a staggering 1.2 million French households without electricity, with its epicenter battering the northwest coast and uprooting trees. In Brittany, where wind gusts reached exceptional levels, numerous absolute records were shattered, according to the national weather service Meteo-France, who posted the updates on a platform previously known as Twitter.



Plougonvelin, located at the very tip of the northwest coast, recorded winds of 193 kilometers per hour, while the port city of Brest in Brittany experienced gusts reaching 156 kilometers per hour. In southern England, specifically Cornwall, winds of 135 kilometers per hour generated massive waves that pounded the coastline, forcing the closure of hundreds of schools throughout the region. The Channel Island of Jersey wasn't spared either, with residents having to evacuate to hotels due to wind gusts reaching up to 164 kilometers per hour, causing damage to homes, as reported by local media.



The Netherlands also sounded the alarm, warning of powerful gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour. Workers were advised to avoid their daily commutes, and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a significant European hub, marked 206 flights as canceled, exacerbating the already substantial disruptions caused by Storm Ciaran.

