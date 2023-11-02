France, Uzbekistan Solidify Bilateral Ties Via Several Agreements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Several
documents were signed in the fields of finance, education, culture,
and other areas of interstate cooperation in the presence of the
Presidents of Uzbekistan and France, Trend reports.
The signing ceremony took place as part of the discussions
between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President
Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic during their meeting in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
The documents underscore the shared aspiration of both countries
to elevate their connection to the level of a strategic
partnership.
The signed documents include an intergovernmental agreement on
the establishment and activities of the Samarkand French
Alliance.
In addition to this, a declaration was signed emphasizing
cooperation in the training of diplomatic personnel, showcasing
their commitment to fostering diplomatic relations.
Moreover, both countries demonstrated their dedication to the
advancement of education with a protocol covering preschool,
school, vocational, and higher education. The preservation and
promotion of cultural heritage were also areas of mutual interest,
as reflected in a specific declaration.
Vocational and technical education saw further reinforcement
through an agreement that aims to develop the workforce and
vocational training.
Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport,
energy, agriculture, digital, textile, and industrial sectors
expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business
potential during a visit of a French business delegation of nearly
40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan
Business Council of MEDEF International.
The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International
noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the
dynamic increase in bilateral relations between both countries.
It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July
2022 and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in
Paris last November with around 200 participants during the
official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.
