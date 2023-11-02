France, Uzbekistan Solidify Bilateral Ties Via Several Agreements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Several documents were signed in the fields of finance, education, culture, and other areas of interstate cooperation in the presence of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and France, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the discussions between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic during their meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The documents underscore the shared aspiration of both countries to elevate their connection to the level of a strategic partnership.

The signed documents include an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and activities of the Samarkand French Alliance.

In addition to this, a declaration was signed emphasizing cooperation in the training of diplomatic personnel, showcasing their commitment to fostering diplomatic relations.

Moreover, both countries demonstrated their dedication to the advancement of education with a protocol covering preschool, school, vocational, and higher education. The preservation and promotion of cultural heritage were also areas of mutual interest, as reflected in a specific declaration.

Vocational and technical education saw further reinforcement through an agreement that aims to develop the workforce and vocational training.

Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport, energy, agriculture, digital, textile, and industrial sectors expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business potential during a visit of a French business delegation of nearly 40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International.

The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the dynamic increase in bilateral relations between both countries.

It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022 and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last November with around 200 participants during the official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.

