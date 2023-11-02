Russians Strike Ochakiv, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 2, the Russian army fired artillery at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region. Residential buildings were damaged and a gas leak occurred.
“Yesterday at 10:47, 11:50 and on November 2 at 03:58, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Dmytrivka in Kutsurub community. There were no casualties,” the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .
On the morning of November 2, from 04:01, artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and the territory of Ochakiv town. Apartment blocks and private houses, power line and gas pipeline were damaged. A gas leak occurred, which was promptly blocked. There were no casualties.
In addition, at 05:00, a power grid was damaged as a result of the shelling of Lymany settlement in Halytsynove
community. There were no casualties, the report says.
In Mykolaiv, Bashtanka, Pervomaisk and Voznesensk districts, the situation was relatively calm.
On the night of November 1, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv with artillery. Residential buildings were damaged.
