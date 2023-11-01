Latin Patriarchate's Candlelight Vigil For Ending War On Gaza, Peace In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Latin Patriarchate on Tuesday held a mass and a candlelight vigil at Saint Mary of Nazareth Church in Amman aimed at ending the war on Gaza, for peace for in Palestine and in support of His Majesty King Abdullah's diplomatic and humanitarian endeavours.



Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jordan Bishop Jamal Daibes said that the prayer is in defence of humanity and the right to life and dignity, stressing that the massacres in Gaza contradict all humanitarian and religious values, and cannot be justified, according to a statement by the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media.



"God created all men equal, granted them life and dignity. No one has the right to take that life and dignity away. Thus, no one has the right to deprive people of their livelihood, and cut off food, water, electricity, fuel and telecommunications. No one has the right to discriminate against people by treating two million people inhumanely," he added.

Daibes referred to His Majesty King Abdullah's speech that the only pathway for a safe future of the Middle East and the world starts with believing that life of every human is of equal value.



Father Hanna Kildani, the Parish priest of St Mary of Nazareth Church, said that all Jordanians, both Christians and Muslims, stand united behind His Majesty in asserting the unaltered Jordanian stances that support Palestinians in Gaza and their just cause.



The mass was attended by Papal Ambassador to Jordan Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, Director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media Father Rifat Bader, and Secretary General of the Latin Patriarchate Father Imad Almat, among others.