Moph, WHO Organise Two Workshops On Healthy Cities, Urban Health Assessment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In co-operation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) organised two workshops titled“Healthy Cities as a Multisectoral Platform for Health and Wellbeing and Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” and“Possibilities for Urban Health Assessment” at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

The workshops came ahead of the Healthy Cities Conference for the Eastern Mediterranean Region 2023, which is being organised by the MoPH and the WHO - Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean from October 31 to November 2, with the main theme“HealthyCities: A Multisectoral Approach to Health and Wellbeing”.

The first workshop included an introductory session on the Healthy Cities Programme and its role as a multisectoral platform to promote health and well-being and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The workshop also reviewed the importance of appointing“ambassadors” for healthy cities and how to guide and benefit from the youth ambassadors programmes in various sectors such as the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar LLC (G) and the Generation Amazing Foundation.

During the second workshop, participants also reviewed the importance of the WHO Introductory Guide for Urban Health Self-Assessment and the possibilities available for assessing urban health and supporting Qatar's efforts to achieve an urban health goal.

Dr Saleh Ali al-Marri, Assistant Minister of Public Health for Health Affairs, said:“The workshops, organised by the Ministry of Public Health in co-operation with the World Health Organisation and key multi-sectoral partners, are pivotal steps in Qatar's ongoing journey towards healthy cities.

“These initiatives represent our commitment to health, equity and sustainability, and the integration of these principles into all decision-making processes through the 'health in all policies' approach. Under the guidance of the World Health Organisation, we empower our youth and organisations to shape healthier and more resilient urban spaces and drive excellence in urban health, promote well-being in hot and dry environments, create a lasting legacy of sporting events, and build a vibrant and sustainable future for all.”

The Regional Adviser for Health Promotion and Social Determinants of Health and the Health of the Elderly at WHO, Dr Samar Elfeki, said:“The Healthy Cities Programme in Qatar is part of the national commitment to the Second National Health Strategy 2018-2022. It was considered one of the strategic projects to integrate“Health in All Policies,” and promote intersectoral work with community and civic engagement to promote the health and well-being of the entire population.

Dr Elfeki added that to maintain the dynamic momentum of the healthy cities movement in Qatar after all eight municipalities in the country were awarded the title of“Healthy City,” there is a need to develop the capabilities of volunteers.

Therefore, the Healthy Cities orientation workshop is designed to provide participants with the comprehensive concept of the Healthy Cities Programme and its role as a multisectoral platform to promote health and well-being and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

She pointed out that the workshop reviewed various and important aspects, including practical steps from implementation to self-assessment and evaluation, and most importantly building on successful experience, ensuring sustainability, scaling and applying a healthy environment approach (schools, universities, workplaces, age-friendly cities).

Nasser al-Khouri, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Qatar, said:“The organisation's participation in the Healthy Cities Conference and the workshops held before and during the conference are a good spotlight on Generation Amazing's efforts to transform youth into future leaders and global change-makers.” (QNA)

MENAFN01112023000067011011ID1107355556