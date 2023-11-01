KNG Deputy Commander Affirms Intent On Providing Logistic Support To State Bodies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Commander of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday affirmed intent on training and skill-shaping programs for National Guard personnel, to provide adequate logistic support for military and civilian bodies alike.

A statement issued by the Guard after Sheikh Faisal's visit to the protection and support command. The visit was attended by Undersecretary of National Guard Lieutenant General Hashim Al-Rifai and other top officials.

Sheikh Faisal considered human capital a keystone to development and the guarantee of success in the Guard's most prized mission; the protection of the homeland.

The Deputy Commander listened to various top officials on duties of the reserve force whether as support to National Guard or as logistic support to state bodies in times of emergencies or crises, and on human cadres of the command and their duties relating to securing vital facilities.

Sheikh Faisal was also briefed on modern weaponry used in special operations as well as equipment used in preventative inspection. (end) amh

