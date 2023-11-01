Odisha Govt Approves 12 Investment Projects Worth Rs 2,794 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (KNN)

The 123rd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting under the guidance of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena approved 12 investment projects from multiple sectors.

These projects, with a combined investment of Rs 2,794.47 Crores, are set to generate employment for approximately 4,715 individuals, reflecting Odisha's unwavering commitment to job creation and sustainable development.

During the meeting, SLSWCA approved projects ranging from semiconductor and ESDM sectors, Aluminium industry, Gemstone sector and food, beverage and allied sectors. These sectors spanned across 7 districts indicating a widespread industrial development strategy.

In the semiconductor and ESDM sector, RIR Power Electronics Ltd committed to investing Rs 510.80 Crores in the establishment of a manufacturing fabrication and packaging facility for silico carbide devices and SIC modules in the Semi-Conductor and ESDM sectors.

Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing LLP is poised to revolutionize the gemstone sector with its state-of-the-art lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing facility in Khordha. With an investment of INR 256.50 Crores, this pioneering venture will not only generate employment opportunities for 300 individuals but also serve as the first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility.

The steel sector has experienced significant growth due to investment from several companies including Four Star Metaliks Pvt Ltd, KhedariaIspat Ltd, New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and Abhirav Industries Pvt Ltd.



Collectively, these companies have invested near about INR 900 Crores in regions such as Jajpur & Sundargarh the Fertilizer sector, Utkal Phosphates Pvt Ltd is investing Rs 62.07 Crores in establishing a manufacturing unit of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) & Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) fertilizer units.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is also gearing up to invest INR 834.00 Crores in the aluminium downstream sector, specifically for the establishment of an Aluminum Battery Foil manufacturing facility in Sambalpur.





In the Food, Beverage and Allied sector M/s Maa Tarini Roller Flour Mills LLP is slated to Invest Rs 58.30 Crores on a fully automated flour mill in Khordha while Milk Mantra Dairy is investing Pvt Ltd 51.10 Crores in establishing a manufacturing unit for dairy product in Puri.

Odisha's tourism sector is also set to shine brighter with Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd's Investment of Rs 73 Crores and an employment potential of 150 in Jharsuguda.

(KNN Bureau)