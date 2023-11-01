Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians To Avoid Traveling To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- In light of the current unstable situation in the region and to ensure the safety of Jordanian expatriates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is urging Jordanian citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon unless it is absolutely necessary.
As per the emergency plan made by Lebanese authorities, the Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah urged Jordanian citizens in Lebanon to register on the Jordanian embassy in Beirut's website without delay via: they are advised to call the embassy's helpline numbers around the clock for any assistance they require.
Hotline of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut: 0096181699837.
Operations Center Unit in the Ministry:
00962799562903
00962799562471
00962799562193
Or through the email of the Operations Center Unit: .
