US to test Minuteman III ICBM to demonstrate capabilities of nuclear arsenal

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced the upcoming test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), scheduled for Wednesday at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The launch is intended to demonstrate the capabilities of the United States' nuclear arsenal and will involve the launch of the silo-based missile without a warhead attached. The Pentagon spokesperson, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, explained that this test serves to underscore the redundancy and reliability of the US strategic deterrence system while conveying a visible message of assurance to allies.



This test launch comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating Israel-Hamas hostilities, and deteriorating US-China relations. While described as prescheduled and routine, the test reflects the broader context of global geopolitical developments.



It's noteworthy that some ICBM tests were canceled or delayed by Washington last year due to concerns about potential misunderstandings with Russia and China. The August 2022 launch was postponed because it coincided with Chinese military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, while a test of the Minuteman III was canceled earlier due to the risks associated with escalating tensions in Ukraine while Russian nuclear forces were on high alert.



The Minuteman III, originally deployed in 1970 with an intended service life of about ten years, has been modernized and remains in service. Its replacement, the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), is expected to be available for use in 2029, but challenges have been acknowledged regarding its readiness by US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

