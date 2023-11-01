Ukraine War Update: 68 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-eight combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine on October 31, with Ukrainian aircraft launching 18 strikes on enemy forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update posted on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 97 air strikes and 84 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

According to the General Staff Russian forces launched airstrikes on Pishchane, Novoserhiivka, Cherneshchyna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Podoly of the Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry and Makiivka of the Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Oleksandropil, Orlivka, Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Kostiantynivka, Veselyi Hai, Hannivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, Malynivka and Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Urozhaine, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Sadove, Tiahynka and Lvove of the Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Nadiia, Luhansk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled more than ten enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Pivdenne, Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka, using aircraft to support their troops. Ukrainian soldiers hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful near Avdiivka, Keramik, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Stepove, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain ground near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces are engaged in counter-battery battle, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"In the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the defense forces carried out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 strike on a command post and 2 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems," the update reads.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit three radar stations, two ammunition warehouses, one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as eight artillery pieces of the enemy.