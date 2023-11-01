EBL Organises Panel Discussion On Freelancing

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) organised a panel discussion on "Freelancing: Moving towards a Smart Bang-ladesh" in association with Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) at its head office in the capital on October 22.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the Chief Guest.

At the panel discussion, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Md Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary and Director General, Department of ICT, as panelists, highlighted the significance of freelancing towards the building a smart Bangladesh.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairperson of BFDS.

The panelists discussed about the importance of training and how it is necessary to ensure the training is available at the root level. Furthermore, freelancing can be a hobby for some, while a source of livelihood for others, addressed the panel.

The Chief Guest shed light on how the government is aiding citizens in such a manner that even from remote parts of the country, freelancers are able to work and earn foreign currency.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL informed that Freelancing is such an industry that does not require any initial investment, but has huge potential; by 2026, it is set to become a USD 10 billion industry. EBL is one of the first banks to launch a specialised product for freelancers.

EBL Freelancer Product Suite, consists of a Foreign Currency Account bundled with any EBL Current or EBL Savings Account. Up to 35 per cent of freelancing income can be kept in EBL Freelancer Account as foreign currency, the rest will be credited in EBL BDT Account. The accounts come with an International Debit Card and customers can avail a Credit Card as well.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking and other senior bank officials of EBL along with top freelancers of the country were present at the event.