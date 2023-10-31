Zelensky Proposes Parliament To Terminate Consular Agreement With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the termination of the Consular Convention between Ukraine and Russia.

The relevant draft law was registered under number 0231, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website .

The document has been submitted to the parliamentary leadership for consideration. However, its text has not yet been made public.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine terminated diplomatic relations with Russia after it launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Photo: OP