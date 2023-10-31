Curfew Extended In Kirovograd Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The curfew duration will be changed in the Kirovohrad region, starting from November 1, it will be valid from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Andriy Raykovych, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"From November 1, the curfew time in the Kirovohrad region will change. I have signed the order. From now on, it will be valid from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.," the statement reads.

Raykovych also asked owners of catering, entertainment, and retail establishments to adjust their work schedules and recalled that they are allowed to be on the streets at this time only to get to the nearest shelter.

As reported, the curfew in the Kirovohrad region was reduced from midnight to four in the morning on July 1.