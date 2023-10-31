Algeria FM Blames Global Inaction For Worsening Israeli Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf said on Tuesday that the international community's failure to act triggered the escalation of Israeli violence towards the Palestinians, underlining his country's support for the "Palestinian cause."

The Palestinians face a "full-scale" onslaught by the Israeli forces because of their refusal to surrender, the minster told parliament, emphasizing that Israeli acts of aggression have reached a dangerous precedent.

Algerian lawmakers assembled for an open session on Tuesday to demonstrate their support for the Palestinians, while condemning the escalation of Israeli violence that has plunged the Middle East into its worst turmoil in years. (end)

