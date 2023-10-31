               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ancient Turkic-Origin Toponyms In Western Azerbaijan Up And Down Armenianized - MP


10/31/2023 9:08:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. All toponyms in Armenia are of Azerbaijani-Turkic origin, which can be confirmed by looking at the map of 1903, Chairman of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Chairman of the Council of Elders of Western Azerbaijan Community, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov said, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenians have been engaged in falsification of Azerbaijani history in West Azerbaijan, change and armenization of toponyms of Turkic origin for a long period of time.

"Western Azerbaijan is a part of our past. This land produced numerous notable individuals, including public officials, representatives of science, culture, literature, and art. The geographical environment of the Kitabi-Dede Gorgud epos is likewise linked to West Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani Turks were the native population of West Azerbaijan, whereas Armenians had been resettled in those territoriees. The oikonyms, oronyms, and hydronyms of Turkic origin that existed on the territory of West Azerbaijan were completely changed and armenianized," Amiraslanov added.

