Ancient Turkic-Origin Toponyms In Western Azerbaijan Up And Down Armenianized - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. All toponyms in
Armenia are of Azerbaijani-Turkic origin, which can be confirmed by
looking at the map of 1903, Chairman of the Health Committee of
Milli Majlis (Parliament), Chairman of the Council of Elders of
Western Azerbaijan Community, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov said,
Trend reports.
He noted that Armenians have been engaged in falsification of
Azerbaijani history in West Azerbaijan, change and armenization of
toponyms of Turkic origin for a long period of time.
"Western Azerbaijan is a part of our past. This land produced
numerous notable individuals, including public officials,
representatives of science, culture, literature, and art. The
geographical environment of the Kitabi-Dede Gorgud epos is likewise
linked to West Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani Turks were the native
population of West Azerbaijan, whereas Armenians had been resettled
in those territoriees. The oikonyms, oronyms, and hydronyms of
Turkic origin that existed on the territory of West Azerbaijan were
completely changed and armenianized," Amiraslanov added.
