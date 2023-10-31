Azerbaijan, Kuwait Looking To Further Strengthen Coop In Several Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS
During the meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the State of Kuwait, Emil Kerimov with the head of
the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
this country, Mrs Jawahir Ibrahim Duej Al-Sabah, issues of
cooperation between the two countries in relevant fields were
discussed, Azernews reports.
According to the embassy, the meeting expressed satisfaction
with the high level of relations between the two friendly countries
and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation.
In the end, Mrs. Jawahir Al-Sabaha presented books in Arabic
dedicated to great leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding
ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as a carpet with
the image of Shushi.
At the meeting between Ambassador Emil Karimov and the head of
the National Library of Kuwait Saad Al-Enazi, cooperation between
the national libraries of the two countries was discussed.
It was stated at the meeting that it would be useful for
historians and researchers of the two countries to conduct
scientific research in the libraries of Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as
well as exchange experience.
The Ambassador donated books translated into Arabic dedicated to
Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva to the
National Library of Kuwait.
