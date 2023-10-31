               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Army Is 24Th In World, Report Says


10/31/2023 6:09:06 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan has taken 24th place in the ranking of countries with the strongest armed forces. The rating was compiled by U.S. News & World Report, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan, in this rating, is located between Algeria (23rd place) and Poland (25th place).

Russia topped the rating. The second in the rating was the U.S. army, and the third position was occupied by the Chinese armed forces.

The army of brotherly Turkiye is in 10th place, between Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The publication compiled the ranking together with experts from the marketing company WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The specialists analysed 73 attributes of each army.

