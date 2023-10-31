Electronic Map Of Western Azerbaijan Prepared

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An electronic map
of Western Azerbaijan (historical Azerbaijani lands in modern-day
Armenia) has been prepared, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan
Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during public hearings themed "Toponyms of
Western Azerbaijan: From Historical Distortion to Restoring
Justice" held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.
"Over the past 200 years, Armenians carried out ethnic cleansing
in this region. Armenians have consistently shown a biased attitude
towards Azerbaijani and Turkic-origin place names. There is clear
evidence of the long-term Armenian renaming of Turkic toponyms in
Western Azerbaijan, which is now part of Armenia, with the aim of
erasing Azerbaijani heritage in these lands," the MP noted.
Alakbarli also highlighted that in January 1978, the Armenian
SSR issued a decree renaming 93 settlements.
He further emphasized that renaming these toponyms was
illegal.
The electronic map of Western Azerbaijan includes the original
geographic names, added the MP.
Previously, Armenian toponyms for areas of birth of Azerbaijanis
from Western Azerbaijan have been replaced with Azerbaijani ones in
their IDs.
