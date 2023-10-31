Start: Arts Council Azerbaijan Calls Talented Artists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Arts Council Azerbaijan calls for talented artists to join StArt
project.
The NGO announced the acceptance of art works for a group
exhibition to be organized as part of the project, Azernews reports.
The StART project is aimed at unlocking the creative potential
of young people, supporting and promoting young artists, presenting
their works to a wide audience and the art community.
The exhibition curator is Samira Faizova. To join the projects,
it is required to present art works made with oil or acrylic
paints. Artists can freely choose the theme of the art works. The
size of painting should not be less than 50x70 cm.
Those wishing to take part in the project can send a photo of
their art pieces to exhibitionstart@gmail, indicating the first and
last name, and the contact phone number.
Applications will be accepted until November 12, 2023.
Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art
platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts
Council Network operating in different countries around the world.
It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.
The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani
culture and art.
Many projects have been operating for many years under the
auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette,
Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim
Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air,
Art Residence, Youth Network.
