Start: Arts Council Azerbaijan Calls Talented Artists

Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan calls for talented artists to join StArt project.

The NGO announced the acceptance of art works for a group exhibition to be organized as part of the project, Azernews reports.

The StART project is aimed at unlocking the creative potential of young people, supporting and promoting young artists, presenting their works to a wide audience and the art community.

The exhibition curator is Samira Faizova. To join the projects, it is required to present art works made with oil or acrylic paints. Artists can freely choose the theme of the art works. The size of painting should not be less than 50x70 cm.

Those wishing to take part in the project can send a photo of their art pieces to exhibitionstart@gmail, indicating the first and last name, and the contact phone number.

Applications will be accepted until November 12, 2023.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.