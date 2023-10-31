Kyrgyzstan Mulls Construction Of Mining And Metallurgical Complex With Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The
construction of a mining and metallurgical complex in Kyrgyzstan
was discussed with a Russian research institute, Trend reports.
The talks were held between the Minister of Economy and Commerce
of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, and Victor Semenov, the General
Director of the National Scientific Center of the Russian Central
Research Institute of Ferrous Metallurgy named after I.P.
Bardina.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development
strategy for Kyrgyzstan's ferrous metallurgy industry, which
included examining tailings facilities for prospective extraction
of precious minerals and mitigating any technological hazards.
They also examined the iron ore deposits in Kyrgyzstan, such as
Gava, Nadir, Jetym, and Bala-Chychkan, with the aim of determining
the most effective way to utilize the ore in the ferrous metallurgy
sector.
Additionally, a presentation was made about the country's
metallurgy development program.
The National Scientific Center of the Russian Central Research
Institute of Ferrous Metallurgy, named after I.P. Bardina, is a
renowned research institute in the field of ferrous metallurgy.
They have developed 500 steel and alloy grades, 300 precision
alloys, and hold ownership of 74 patents for inventions, along with
5500 technical specifications.
