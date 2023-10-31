Turkmenistan Expresses Readiness To Supply Its Energy Resources To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan is ready to supply electricity and natural gas to
Türkiye, Trend reports.
This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ankara city
(Türkiye) on October 26 this year.
According to Berdimuhamedov, energy plays an important role in
the relations between the two countries, therefore Turkmenistan is
ready to supply its energy resources to Türkiye.
"Turkmenistan is guided by the principle of equal consideration
of the interests of producers, transit countries and consumers, so
it is open to cooperation with Turkish partners in this area," he
said.
Meanwhile, Serdar Berdimuhamedov recently announced that
Turkmenistan will build a new power plant with a capacity of 1,574
MW near the Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of
Turkmenistan.
He noted that the facility, which local specialists will build
together with Turkish colleagues, will open up the possibility of
exporting electricity to Türkiye through third countries.
