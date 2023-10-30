7Th Biomass & Bioenergy Asia Conference Set To Ignite Sustainable Biomass Production In SE Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

7th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia

Host & Networking Cocktail Sponsor

Corporate & Site Visit Sponsor

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The stage is set for the 7th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia conference, returning to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City from November 28 to 30. This eagerly anticipated event promises an exciting fusion of sustainability issues clarifications and discussions, networking, and site visit activities that will fuel the biomass and bioenergy industry in Southeast Asia.The conference, organized by CMT, has attracted the support and participation of key industry players, marking it as a significant milestone in the journey toward sustainable and stable biomass production in the region.Vietnam Wood Pellet Association: Host & Networking Cocktail Sponsor + Opening Address SpeakerThe Vietnam Wood Pellet Association will take center stage as the Host and Networking Cocktail Sponsor. They will also feature a prominent speaker who will deliver the opening address. As a leading player in the Vietnamese wood pellet industry, their insights into wood pellet production and bioenergy aspirations will provide valuable guidance for attendees.Uniexport: Corporate & Site Visit SponsorUniexport's contribution as the Corporate & Site Visit Sponsor elevates the conference to another level. On November 28, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in separately bookable site visits to Uniexport's Nam Tan Uyen Wood Pellet Plant. The plant, located in Binh Duong Province,Vietnam, boasts a current production of 160,000 tons/annum of wood pellets, pinewood shavings, premium mixed wood shavings, sawdust, and wood powder. Furthermore, their certification by FSC and GGL underscores their commitment to sustainable practices.Hanwa: Welcome Cocktail Sponsor + Moderator of SE Asia Wood Pellet Producers Panel Discussion SessionHanwa, as the Welcome Cocktail Sponsor, will ensure that the conference kicks off with a memorable pre-conference evening and networking. They will also play a pivotal role as the moderator of the SE Asia Wood Pellet Producers Panel Discussion Session, facilitating a lively exchange of ideas among industry experts.The conference's extensive topic coverage will address the most pressing issues in the biomass and bioenergy industry:. Explore Woody and Agricultural Biomass Resources in Vietnam & South East Asia: Understand the region's biomass potential and resources for sustainable production.. Vietnam's Renewable Energy Pursuit & Role of Biomass: Delve into Vietnam's role in renewable energy and how biomass contributes to its aspirations.. Emerging Growth of Biomass Energy & Power Generation in Malaysia, Indonesia & the Philippines: Discover the burgeoning biomass energy markets in these key Southeast Asian nations.. Producers & Traders Perspectives on the Asian Biomass Dynamics: Hear from industry leaders on the dynamics of the Asian biomass market.. Clarification on Sustainability & GHG Criteria Requirements for Japan's Imported Biomass: Gain insights into the sustainability and GHG criteria for biomass imports to Japan.. Equipping Producers with Understanding on Certification Roadmaps: Learn about the certification processes that ensure sustainable biomass production.. Export Markets South Korea, Taiwan & China & Opportunities for SE Asian Supplies: Explore export opportunities and demand in these vital markets.. Nascent Torrefied Production & Growth in SE Asia : Stay updated on the latest developments in torrefied biomass production and growth in Southeast Asia.In addition to the conference itself, attendees can take advantage of an optional pre-conference activity. On November 28, site visits to Uniexport's Nam Tan Uyen Wood Pellet Plant and Control Union's Biomass Laboratory are available for booking. These visits provide a unique opportunity to witness the practical side of biomass production and biomass testing.Control Union's Biomass Laboratory, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and ISO 17025 accreditation, is dedicated to biomass testing. Their mission is to deliver the most accurate test results in the fastest time, ensuring that biomass meets the stringent requirements of export markets.This 7th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia conference is a vital platform for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities that will enable sustainable and stable biomass production in Southeast Asia. With the generous support of key sponsors and the engagement of industry experts, the event promises to be an informative and enriching experience for all attendees.For registration and further information, please visit the official conference website or emailAbout CMTCMT is a global leader in organizing conferences, with a focus on the energy and environmental sectors. For over three decades, CMT has been delivering top-notch conferences and exhibitions, connecting thousands of business leaders and experts from various industries worldwide.

Huiyan Fu

Centre for Management Technology

+65 6346 9113

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram