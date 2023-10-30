California Governor Visit Gets High Marks From China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has been praised by Chinese commentators after he made a series of“pro-China” comments during his trip to the People's Republic.

Newsom, 56, described by Chinese media as a rising star in US politics, ended his weeklong trip by launching a new climate partnership with Shanghai and touring Tesla's gigafactory in that city on Sunday.

Some US commentators speculated that Newsom may run in the US presidential elections next year – although he dismissed such speculation in September.

On October 25, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Han Zheng. Chinese pundits said it's worthwhile for top Chinese leaders to meet with Newsom, who said he opposes Taiwan independence and US-China decoupling.

Meanwhile, an unnamed US official told the local media on Saturday that China and the US have agreed in principle to hold a Biden-Xi Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in mid-November. The official said details are still being worked out.

The agreement was made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's trip to the US on October 26-28.