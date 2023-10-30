Six Months Imprisonment For Greek Cypriot In Possession Of A Knife

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A 24-year-old Greek Cypriot male was sentenced to six months' imprisonment by the Sovereign Base Area Court in Episkopi after being arrested in Trachoni for knife possession on October 25.

SBA Police officers arrested the man who was spotted at a local park after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

Police Inspector George Louis, who headed up the operation, applauded the police officers and the individual who reported the incident.

He explained:“This has been another successful operation and we shall continue to apply the law fairly and those that ignore and break it by committing offences, will be punished.

“Our aim has and will always be to create and maintain a safe and just environment for those that live, work, or pass through our communities in the SBAs.”

