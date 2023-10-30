KPMG Hosts 23Rd Annual IFRS Update Session In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) KPMG organised its 23rd edition of the annual IFRS workshop update, targeting finance and audit professionals from diverse sectors in Qatar.

This year, KPMG in Qatar invited Charles Batchelor, a partner from KPMG's Lower Gulf division, to lead the session.

The session's agenda encompassed a range of pertinent topics, including common issues encountered in the region concerning IFRS interpretation, updates on new standards, guidance on managing hyperinflation in accounting, the introduction of new sustainability standards, and strategies for addressing climate change within the accounting framework.

Batchelor covered common issues encountered in the region concerning IFRS interpretation, updates on new standards and guidance on managing hyperinflation in accounting.

He made an in-depth presentation that delved into emission schemes, net-zero commitments, climate-related issues, and other critical developments within the financial reporting landscape, offering insights relevant to companies of all sizes and sectors.

Gopal Balasubramaniam, partner, and head (Audit) at KPMG in Qatar emphasised on the growing significance of sustainability disclosure, asserting that it would profoundly impact companies across all industries, marking a crucial step toward giving sustainability reporting equal prominence alongside financial reporting.

MENAFN30102023000067011011ID1107336453