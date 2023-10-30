Greystone Announces Rose Glenn As 2023 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Greystone announced today that Rose Glenn has been named the 2023 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Glenn will be honored at a ceremony on November 5, 2023, at the Annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Los Angeles.



The award was created in honor of Greystone co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John's ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:

.Cares more than others think is wise

.Risks more than others think is safe

.Dreams more than others think is practical

.Expects more than others think is possible.



Rose Glenn is Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Michigan Medicine, the $6 billion organization that comprises one of the country's top health systems and medical schools. She has had an executive health care career spanning 30 years, with extensive experience in large, complex systems.

Glenn is a past president of the board of the American Hospital Association's Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD) and still serves on the Executive Strategies Task Force and as a mentor. SHSMD awarded Glenn with its Leadership Excellence Award in 2022. She received a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 from her undergrad alma mater, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She received her master's degree from George Washington University in 2011, graduating with honors as a valedictorian.



Glenn is an instructor for the Department of Communication & Media at the University of Michigan, where she was a finalist for the 2021 University of Michigan Golden Apple Award, a campus-wide award organized by students, recognizing exceptional faculty.



“I've known Rose for years,” says Kathy Divis, President of Greystone.“I think I first met her during her employment with the Henry Ford Health System and I have followed her career ever since, with awe and respect. Rose is intelligent, innovative, kind and always willing to share her knowledge, and always seeking ways to improve her organization and to boost her team, her colleagues and the industry. We couldn't pick a person more representative of the spirit of John Eudes than Rose Glenn and are honored to bestow this award to her.”



About the Healthcare Internet Conference:

The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 27th Annual Conference is being held November 5-8, 2023, in Los Angeles. .



About Greystone:

Now in its 27th year, Greystone has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at .



Farrah Hunt Thompson

Greystone

+17704077670 ext.

email us here